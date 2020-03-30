Insiders 3/29/20: How Fareway is Meeting Customer Demand and Focusing on Employee Safety During the Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fareway grocery stores are busier than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants aren’t allowed to let you dine in, so many more people are getting food from grocery stores.

Fareway CEO Reynolds Cramer talked about how the company is meeting the unprecedented demands while providing help to workers during the pandemic.

Gov. Kim Reynolds banned gatherings of more than ten people, so that could change Easter plans for some people. Cramer talked about how he and Fareway are planning for what’s ahead.

12,000 pounds of food would likely be rotting in a dumpster if Eat Greater Des Moines hadn't rescued it over these past two weeks. Many restaurants and hotel kitchens had so much food they couldn’t sell because of restrictions during this COVID-19 outbreak. It means a huge effort underway for this local nonprofit.

Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price delivers this week's Quick Six.

