Insiders 3/8/20: Reynolds, Ernst Discuss Iowa’s Preparation for Coronavirus; The Latest in the Glenwood Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first Iowans have tested positive for coronavirus. They are among the hundreds of cases popping up throughout the United States.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst discussed what Iowa is doing to prepare for a potential outbreak in the state.

Since December, federal investigators have been looking into complaints that top leaders at the Glenwood Resource Center in western Iowa allowed sexual arousal experiments on physically and mentally challenged residents and that those experiments took place without the consent of the residents or their families.

Reynolds and Ernst talked about the latest in the investigation and how this could have happened at the government-run facility.

Ernst is up for re-election in November for the first time as a U.S. senator. She argued why she should keep her place the Senate.

Reynolds and Ernst return for the Quick Six.

