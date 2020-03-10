Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 5:00

Iowa Board of Regents Asks Universities to Develop Plan for Virtual Classes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa State University (WHO-HD)

IOWA — The Iowa Board of Regents has requested that Iowa’s three public universities quickly develop a plan to conduct classes online in response to COVID-19.

“It is important for students, faculty and staff to prepare for this eventuality this week prior to spring break,” the board said in a press release.

Information regarding virtual classes will be provided by each university no later than 8 a.m. on March 12. Track updates at the following links.

University of Iowa: https://coronavirus.uiowa.edu/

Iowa State University: https://web.iastate.edu/safety/updates/covid19

University of Northern Iowa: https://prepare.uni.edu/

The board also extended the international travel ban by seven days each Monday, providing a continuous 30-day window until conditions improve.

Grinnell College announced Tuesday that students will be sent home for the remainder of the semester and finish their courses online.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News