Iowa Board of Regents Asks Universities to Develop Plan for Virtual Classes

IOWA — The Iowa Board of Regents has requested that Iowa’s three public universities quickly develop a plan to conduct classes online in response to COVID-19.

“It is important for students, faculty and staff to prepare for this eventuality this week prior to spring break,” the board said in a press release.

Information regarding virtual classes will be provided by each university no later than 8 a.m. on March 12. Track updates at the following links.

University of Iowa: https://coronavirus.uiowa.edu/

Iowa State University: https://web.iastate.edu/safety/updates/covid19

University of Northern Iowa: https://prepare.uni.edu/

The board also extended the international travel ban by seven days each Monday, providing a continuous 30-day window until conditions improve.

Grinnell College announced Tuesday that students will be sent home for the remainder of the semester and finish their courses online.