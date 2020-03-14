Iowa Board of Regents Orders College Faculty and Students to Return From Abroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19, the Board of Regents has requested that Iowa's public universities recall faculty, staff and students who are currently outside the United States.

This includes faculty, staff and students from Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa.

The board is giving each university's president the flexibility to make exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Previously, the board requested the universities recall faculty, staff and students from any country that the CDC designated with a Level 3 travel health notice. The order now applies to all countries.

"We recognize this decision may cause frustration and hardship, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to expand worldwide. The Board is taking this action in the interest of the health and safety of everyone," the Board of Regents said in a press release.

The board's rolling 30-day university-sponsored international travel ban remains in effect.