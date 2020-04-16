Iowa DHS Looks for Community Help in Reporting Child Abuse During COVID-19 Pandemic

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Human Services says it is not receiving as many child abuse reports with many Iowans staying home and schools remaining closed.

Director of DHS Kelly Garcia said many mandatory reporters like teachers and doctors are not seeing children or vulnerable adults frequently due to social distancing.

“We all have our part to play in this response so we are calling on you. Pay attention to the sounds in your neighborhood. Reach out to the children and vulnerable adults in your life by phone or video call,” Garcia said.

According to DHS data in the first two weeks of April 2019, there were 1,709 child abuse intakes, while in 2020 there have only been 770.

Waukee Community Schools Counselor Haylie Steffensmeier agrees that the community needs to come together to help make reports.

“I think a lot of this is going to have to be second hand. We are not going to get a lot of first-hand accounts that are happening that are taking place,” Steffensmeier said.

While many signs of abuse come from interacting with a child, information can still be gathered by phone or video calls.

Director of the Blank Children’s Hospital STAR and Developmental Center Jennifer Stimson said it is important for family members, neighbors, and friends to keep communication while social distancing.

“Our kids have never been this invisible before and that can be very challenging when child abuse is occurring in the home,” Stimson said.

Steffensmeier encourages parents to have open conversations with their children and to ask how their friends are doing as well.

“If your friends are sharing this with you that it’s a good thing to share with an adult. That maybe this physical type of abuse is going on at home or one child shared with another child we didn’t have supper again last night,” Steffensmeier said.

If you believe someone is in immediate danger call 9-1-1 or if abuse is occurring call DHS at 1 (800) 362-2178.