Iowa Family Home After Being Stuck in Peru is Concerned About Those Still There

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa – An Urbandale family stuck in Peru earlier this week is now back home.

Mary, Bob, and Aidan Boyle traveled to Peru March 13 for spring break. The country started a mandatory quarantine on March 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The family spent all but one day in their hotel.

The Boyle family returned to Des Moines Thursday night. “It’s beyond words. We were so happy and relieved to touch down in Des Moines yesterday,” said Mary.

They left Peru Wednesday. Mary said, “We had to go through Miami, and we spent the night in Miami. We got notified about 4:00 in the morning. Luckily, my husband checked his email that we had to be at the airport at 8:30 and getting to the airport is incredibly difficult. A lot of Americans end up walking, or there are empty seats because some Americans couldn’t get to the airport, but it was about a 20-hour process to get to Miami.”

Boyle is concerned about the many Americans, including Iowans, still stuck in Peru. She said conditions continue to deteriorate. She said it’s important for people to know Americans are still working to get home, and people here can help. “I think we have to continue putting pressure on the state department and the senators in our state and our country, and our congresspeople. This is not about me and my family. This is about Americans who are in a pretty dangerous situation and they’re scared,” said Mary.

The United States Embassy in Peru's website says the Peruvian government approved repatriation flights through April 1, making it easier to place Americans on flights. More than 1,200 Americans have now made it home from Peru.