Iowa Husband Shows Sign of Support for Wife Getting Chemo Treatments

DES MOINES, Iowa — From health screenings to visitor restrictions, hospitals and clinics are taking steps to protect patients in their care from coronavirus. This week, an Alleman man kept his promise to stay by his wife’s side at the hospital. Even if he had to keep his distance.

These days, Valeria Mason can count the times she’s left her house on one hand. Riding in a parade of cars to see her parents is one of them. Going to chemo treatment is the other.



“He had told me from the very beginning of my diagnosis that he would be with me every appointment and he wasn’t going to miss any of them. We got the phone call Friday that he could not come with me so we both were upset about it,” explained Val.



But husband, Bobby, found a way to show his support for his wife in her fight against breast cancer.



“I sat there from about 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon,” said Bobby Mason.



In the cold, he sat with a sign in the parking lot.



It read, “Wife having chemo. Covid keeping me out. So I will support her from here. Thank you health care heroes. I love you Val.”



“My nurse came down and got me and said, ‘You’re the only Val in here. So you have to be my Val,” she said.



Her husband and family’s support means the world.

“I have a great support system. He’s my number one rock. Just knowing he was out there for me just made the day go a lot easier,” explained Val.

“A lot of support. More support than I expected,” said Bobby, “I was wanting that. To bring out the good in people. Let them know that people are hurting.”



With something as simple as a sign, they are taking the hurt their family and so many others are feeling right now, and turning it into hope.



“Just being strong and positive. I have a lot of faith and I know I’m going to get through this,” said Val.



This was her second of four chemo treatments for breast cancer. She will be back next month for another round.