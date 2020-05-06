12 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 293 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Wednesday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The numbers from the IDPH include testing up through Tuesday and show there are 293 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Twelve additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 219.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 10,404.

There are 414 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 3,803 patients have recovered.

Governor Kim Reynolds is not holding a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday as she is traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.