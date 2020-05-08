12 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 398 New Cases Reported

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect corrected statistics released by IDPH after initial publication.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa on the department’s website Friday morning.

The numbers from the IDPH include testing up through Thursday and show there are 398 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The total number of positive cases in Iowa is now 11,457.

12 additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 243.

There are 407 coronavirus patients that are currently hospitalized and 164 of those are in Intensive Care units. Of those, 109 patients are on ventilators.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.