19 More COVID-19 Deaths Brings Iowa’s Death Toll to 400

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa saw 19 more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 400 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 421, bringing the total number of positive tests to 15,954.

There are 381 hospitalized patients with the virus and 126 of those are in Intensive Care. Eighty-four of those patients are on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 8,475 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 115,031 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 1,703 people who tested positive out of the 13,173 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more-current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.