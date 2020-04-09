2 New Deaths, 125 Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Thursday morning during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily coronavirus update.

The numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health include testing up through Wednesday and show there are 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Two additional deaths were also reported — one elderly resident and one older resident, both of Linn County.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 1,270. Gov. Reynolds also said there have been 882 new negative tests reported. A total of 13,703 negative tests have been reported.

The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 29.

Gov. Reynolds says there are 115 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 476 patients have recovered. The recovered patients account for 38% of all positive tests thus far.

The IDPH has not yet released the location or age of the people who most-recently tested positive for coronavirus.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.