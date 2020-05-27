21 More COVID-19 Deaths, 595 New Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa saw 21 more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 485 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 256 were residents of long term care facilities.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 595, bringing the total number of positive tests to 18,256.

There are 393 hospitalized patients with the virus and 109 of those are in Intensive Care. Sixty-six of those patients are on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 9,859 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 139,984 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 1,793 people who tested positive out of the 15,719 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more-current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.