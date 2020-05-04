4 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 534 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Monday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The numbers from the IDPH include testing up through Sunday and show there are 534 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Four additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 188.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 9,703.

There have been a total of 57,161 tests performed.

There are 389 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 3,486 patients have recovered.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.