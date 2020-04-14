6 New COVID-19 Deaths, 189 Additional Cases Reported in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Tuesday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website and they include a staggering number of new cases identified at a meat processing plant in southeast Iowa.

The numbers include testing up through Monday and show there are 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Six additional deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 49.

There have been 481 new negative tests and a total of 17,467 negative tests. A total of 19,366 tests have been performed.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the illness is 163. There have been 790 people who have recovered.

During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ morning news conference Tuesday, she spoke about a large outbreak at the Tyson meat processing plant in Columbus Junction. The plant has already closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus. Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds confirmed an additional 86 of the new cases reported Tuesday came from rapid testing of employees from the Tyson plant.

The IDPH has not yet released the location or age of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.