7 More COVID-19 Deaths, 107 New Cases in Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds provides and update on coronavirus cases in Iowa on April 22, 2020. (WHO Channel 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Information on the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released by the Iowa Department of Public Health Wednesday morning on the department’s website.

The numbers include testing up through Tuesday and show there are 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 3,748.

Seven more deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 90. Fifty-one-percent of the deaths attributed to coronavirus in Iowa were of residents at long-term care facilities.

There have been 522 new negative tests reported. A total of 24,496 negative tests have been reported.

The IDPH says there are 272 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 1,428 patients have recovered. Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her Wednesday morning news conference that the percentage of total cases that have recovered is 38%.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.