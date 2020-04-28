9 More COVID-19 Deaths, 508 New Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Tuesday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health include testing up through Monday and show there are 508 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Nine additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 136.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 6,376.

There were 1,165 new negative tests with a total of 33,447 negative tests. There have been a total of 39,823 tests performed.

There are 304 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 2,164 patients have recovered.

During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Tuesday morning news conference she said that 98% of the positive COVID-19 cases come from the 22 counties where restrictions have not yet been lifted.

The governor also said there are seven new outbreaks that have been identified at long term care facilities, for a total of 23 long term care outbreaks in Iowa.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.