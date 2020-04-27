9 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 393 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released information on the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa on its website Monday morning.

The numbers include testing up through Sunday and show there are 393 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 5,868.

Nine more deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 127.

The IDPH says there are 300 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 2,021 patients have recovered.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.