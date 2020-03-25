Communities and Local Businesses Support Each Other During COVID-19 Pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Friday Governor Reynolds Added measures to a State Public Health Emergency Declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of which permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, or drive-thru of unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants.

Local brewery Lua Brewing Company used this opportunity to start canning their beers and released them for online sales at noon on Saturday.

Co-Founder Scott Selix said they canned around 1,500 24.5 oz. cans of beer which they call “Crowlers,” and they sold out in about 30 minutes.

Des Moines resident Connor Gifford purchased a couple Crowlers, “I’m trying to make sure we’re supporting local, supporting somewhere around here and not, you know, giving a bunch of money to Anheuser-Busch and things like that.”

As did West Des Moines resident Jonathan Tyma, “I want to support my local businesses because when this ordeal is over, I want to be able to come down here and enjoy this place still.”

Without this community support, Selix said this four-month-old business would not make it.

“We wouldn’t survive, we do this, pretty much all of the money we make today will go towards continuing to pay our employees, we haven’t laid any employees off and we really hope not to,” Selix said.

Selix said Saturday’s Crowler sale would pay his 20 employees for about 20 to 30 days.

Selling bottled alcohol is keeping other restaurant workers afloat as well.

“I think a lot of us are trying to stay open, stay positive, have places for our employees to work and do something because it’s nice to have something to get up for and to do every day and you feel like you’re giving back,” Dark Side of the Spoon Hospitality group member Annie Baldwin said.

Baldwin owns several bars and restaurants in the metro including Wellman’s Pub, Annie’s Irish Pub, Peggy’s Tavern and 1908 Draught House, just to name a few. Along with selling bottles of beer, wine and liquor, many of Baldwin’s restaurants are partnering with The Food Bank of Iowa.

“Every time you place an order for carryout or delivery, every meal purchase, we are going to feed a family of four with the Iowa Food Bank. There’s a lot of people that need food, there’s a lot of students out of school that were relying on those meals,” Baldwin said.

To find out if your favorite local restaurant is doing carry-out or delivery, check out their website or social media pages.