COVID-19 Fears Prompt Perry School District to Stop Lunch Distribution

PERRY, Iowa — A central Iowa school district is shutting down buildings and temporarily stopping its free lunch program over heightened COVID-19 concerns.

Raccoon Valley Radio reports the Perry School District won’t offer its grab and go free lunch program this week. The schools’ superintendent tells the radio station the district hasn’t had a confirmed COVID-19 case but that a potential for a community outbreak has pushed him to make those changes.

The district also won’t be handing out resource packets to elementary school students and high schoolers won’t be able to stop by and clean out their lockers.

The superintendent tells the radio station the district will re-evaluate the changes in the following weeks.