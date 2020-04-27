 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

COVID-19 Fears Prompt Perry School District to Stop Lunch Distribution

Coronavirus Impacting Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lunch served at school. (WHO-HD)

PERRY, Iowa — A central Iowa school district is shutting down buildings and temporarily stopping its free lunch program over heightened COVID-19 concerns.

Raccoon Valley Radio reports the Perry School District won’t offer its grab and go free lunch program this week. The schools’ superintendent tells the radio station the district hasn’t had a confirmed COVID-19 case but that a potential for a community outbreak has pushed him to make those changes.

The district also won’t be handing out resource packets to elementary school students and high schoolers won’t be able to stop by and clean out their lockers.

The superintendent tells the radio station the district will re-evaluate the changes in the following weeks.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News