Des Moines Schools’ Superintendent Calling for Federal Money Due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The superintendent of the Des Moines Public School District is joining the call for Congress to financially support public school districts in future coronavirus legislation.

Dr. Tom Ahart and 61 other superintendents from across the country have written a letter to the U.S. House and Senate calling for $175 billion in an educational stabilization fund.

The letter highlights the drop in local and state revenue caused by the pandemic at a time when schools have launched home-based learning and are providing free meals along with other services.

The superintendents also urged additional support for disabilities education, Title I programs, technology, and school infrastructure.

The letter says the funding would help fuel summer programs, keep teachers on the job, narrow the digital divide, and more.

Dr. Ahart says this COVID-19 crisis shows that schools provide much more for students that what is taught in the classroom.