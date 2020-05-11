DMPS Call Center Helping Parents, Students at Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) have launched a call center to help parents and students during this pandemic. Phones are ringing off the hook; DMPS says they’ve fielded over 200 calls in the first week since they launched the hotline.

“With our buildings being closed we know that a lot of families in our district just need support, whether it’s knowing the meal sites that we have or just needing someone to talk to because of social distancing. So it really was about our families. Putting families first is our number one priority and we thought having a call center for them was the best thing we could do during this time,” Bobbie Jo Sheridan with DMPS said.

School buildings are closed and no staff is currently present to answer the phones, so the district wanted to make sure there was a way of communication since everyone involved is dealing with something new. So far the call center has helped answer questions regarding topics like distance learning, technology, graduation, support services, or any other school-related issue.

It’s district volunteers working the phone lines, so they admit they don’t always know all the answers but are a live person there ready to be a conduit to any teacher or resource they may need.

“It’s been interesting I actually had a girl contact me wanting help with her Econ class which is not in my wheelhouse, but I was easily able to connect her with her Econ teacher and he was able to help her. So we have a manual with frequently asked questions and every time I get a call and it’s something new we put it in that manual. We are that call center that knows just enough to kind of be dangerous,” Sheridan said.

The biggest question they are answering right now, according to Sheridan, is regarding cap and gown pick up for seniors.

The number for the DMPS call center is 515-242-8221. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It will run through the month of May.