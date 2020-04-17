Four New COVID-19 Deaths, 191 More Cases in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The latest number of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been released by the Iowa Department of Public Health. There are 191 new cases and four more Iowans have died from coronavirus.

The new cases, which include the results gathered by the Iowa Department of Public Health from testing through Thursday, brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 2,332 .

A total of 64 Iowans have now died because of complications of COVID-19. The most recent deaths included older Iowans in Blackhawk, Scott and Washington counties and an elderly Tama County resident.

There are 183 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients in Iowa.

The number of people the state confirms have recovered from the illness is 1,007.

The IDPH has not yet released the location and age of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.