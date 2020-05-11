Gov. Reynolds to Follow ‘Modified Quarantine’ After Being Exposed to VP Pence Staffer Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to follow a “modified quarantine” after she was exposed to a staff member of Vice President Mike Pence who tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds made the announcement Monday morning during her daily coronavirus update. She said though she had no direct contact with the staffer while at the White House Thursday, “out of an abundance of caution,” she would take extra measures to make sure she is not sick and does not spread the illness.

She said she will be tested daily and she already tested negative Monday, her temperature will be taken before she enters the Emergency Operations Center, she will practice social distancing, and wear a mask when she needs to interact with people.

If she develops symptoms, she will stay home.

The governor said she was “healthy and feeling good.”