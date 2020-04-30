Grand View University Senior Collecting Donations for Campus Food Pantry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University’s food pantry has never been busier since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Senior, Robin Fenton saw how quickly the food pantry was depleting and decided to take action.

Last week Fenton sent out a Facebook post asking the community for donations. Fenton only expected to gain support from close friends and family but has since received hundreds of donations.

The Viking has received countless messages of gratitude from students whose finances might have been impacted since the campus has closed.

“A lot of students have got their hours depleted at their jobs. They don’t really get a stimulus check because their parents claimed them. Other students have families and maybe they lost their jobs,” Fenton said.

According to a staff member at Grand View, the university has been financially assisting students in need and has been providing food and housing for international students on campus.

As Fenton wrapped up her final semester, she reflected on all the vocation assignments she worked on during her time at Grand View about making a difference in the community. She believed assisting the food pantry with donations, would be her way of paying it forward.

According to the College and University Food Bank Alliance, 30% of college students are food insecure. Fenton said she knows a handful of students facing homelessness due to financial hardships and is happy this is a way she can give back.

Donations can be dropped off at Grand View’s Student Center, 2811 E 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50316.