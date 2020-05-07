Home To Iowa’s Largest Outbreak, Perry Leaders Want COVID-19 Data Transparency

PERRY, Iowa — Tuesday’s numbers of positive COVID-19 tests from within several of Iowa’s meat processing plants were staggering. “We knew we had probably some high numbers but we were surprised by the number count that we had,” said Perry Mayor John Andorf.

City officials in Perry where a Tyson meat processing plant saw 730 or 58% of its employees test positive found out the same moment the rest of iowa did on television. “We wish we would have known earlier and even when we did find out it was ten days after the testing,” said City Administrator Sven Peterson.

Because of that ten day delay and the large outbreak in Perry there is tension between the community and the Tyson plant and even its employees. “This is no time for pointing fingers and trying to point the blame at anybody it’s just the time to work together to provide the best data we can to make decisions to help protect citizens of Perry and citizens of Iowa,” said Peterson.

Mayor Andorf says Tyson’s plant manager has been in contact with city adminstration daily for the past few weeks. “He and Tyson continue to put procedures in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus at Tyson,” said Mayor Andorf.

Iowa data only breaks down testing by county and not by city. The 730 positive tests at the Tyson plant in Perry would be roughly ten percent of the city’s 7,456 population. Peterson said, “Our guidance on making decisions over the past few weeks is assuming all of those cases are in Perry and the same would go for any community in Dallas County.”

To help steer that guidance, Peterson hopes the way data is shared can change. “We’ve been working with the Attorney General’s office and Governors office for a few weeks on finding a way to have the state release data or at least allow data to be released based on zip code level that way perry would be able to see what’s going on in our home to make those decisions and provide guidance to our residents.”

Guidance which now city leaders recommend residents in town only gather with members of their own family. “I think it was a wake up call to a lot of people in town to maybe take some more vigilant action to help protect themselves and employees,” said Andorf.

