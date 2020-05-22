Hy-Vee Returning to ‘Pre-COVID’ Hours in Central Iowa, Ending ‘At-Risk’ Shopping Hour

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee grocery stores in central Iowa are making the move to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic hours.

Hy-Vee’s Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman tells WHO 13 that central Iowa stores have recently been transitioning back to normal hours. For many that is 6:00 a.m. to midnight, though it is recommended that customers check on their local store’s website for specific hours of operation.

Gayman also says there will no longer be a reserved at-risk shopping hour in central Iowa stores because of the increase in hours. She says an at-risk shopping hour is being kept in place at some of its stores in other locations.