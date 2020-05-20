Immunologists Break Down the Difference Between COVID-19 and Allergy Symptoms

DES MOINES, Iowa– Not only is the population in the midst of a pandemic but we’re also in the thick of allergy season.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 50 million people in the U.S experience various types of allergies every year. However, many people have been visiting their local immunologist, panicked that they might have the coronavirus.

The overlap in COVID-19 and allergy symptoms consist of fatigue, headaches, coughing, and shortness of breath. According to the Iowa Allergy Clinic, the two biggest indicators of COVID-19 are muscle aches and a fever, while common allergy symptoms that are not a sign of COVID-19 are sneezing and itchy nose and eyes.

Although allergies and the coronavirus share a lot of the same symptoms such as fatigue, if you’re experiencing extreme cases, immunologists highly suggest you get tested for the virus.

Even with getting tested, allergist, Dr. Vuong Nayima said it’s still important to self-isolate, for your health and the safety of others.

“Even by going somewhere getting tested, that’s not a perfect thing either. Even at the end of the line when you’re going to get a government FDA approved test, that’s not necessarily a cure-all for everybody so caution is best,” Dr. Nayima said.