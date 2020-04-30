 

 

Iowa Secretary of State Urging Younger People to Work the Polls for Upcoming Primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s Secretary of State is asking younger Iowans to become poll workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poll workers tend to come from an older age group that is vulnerable to coronavirus.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, “Most poll workers are in their 60s and 70s. They have faithfully performed these duties year after year, election after election. Yet their vulnerability to COVID-19 puts them in a high-risk population. They are people we need to protect.”

Secretary Paul Pate says his office is providing masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and social distancing markers to protect voters and poll workers.

The primary is June 2nd. You can learn more about becoming a poll worker here.

