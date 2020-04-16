Iowa Unemployment Benefit Payouts Increase More than $10M from Previous Week

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development has released the latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state and is reporting a drastic increase in the amount of money paid out in benefits.

The new numbers represent claims for the week of April 5 through April 11. The number of new claims is lower than the previous week, but the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is dramatically higher.

IWD says 46,356 claims were filed, compared to 67,334 from the previous week. The continuing weekly unemployment claims jumped to 127,819 from the previous week’s 92,962.

Unemployment benefits totaling $37,881,985.37 were paid out for last week. That is a more than $10,000,000 increase from the March 29 and April 4 period.

The industries with the most claims were:

–Health Care and Social Assistance (6,789)

–Manufacturing (6,002)

–Retail Trade (5,813)

–Accommodation and Food Services (4,292)

–Industry Not Recognized (9,604)

IWD says it began paying CARES act benefits out this week. That included a $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and claims for the self-employed. Those benefits totaled $60,999,000 and were paid to 93,546 Iowans.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.