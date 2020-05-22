John Wayne Birthplace Museum Open Again

WINTERSET, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has lifted the order that closed museums across the state of Iowa due to COVID-19. The museum in Winterset could not open their doors fast enough. Visitors must wear masks and keep their social distance.

“Truthfully, we didn’t want to shut it down in the first place,” said Brian Downes, the executive director of the John Wayne Birthplace Museum. “But we had to go with orders from the governor. It was very sad for all of us.”

This weekend was planned for the annual John Wayne Birthplace weekend celebration around the Duke’s birthday. That was canceled a while back when guest celebrities began to cancel their trips out from LA.

It’s a major fundraiser for the year, dinner and auction concert we had planned to host Marty Stewart and returning here for a concert at our dinner, Patrick Wayne was to be here, Aissa Wayne, and of course Christopher Mitchum a lot of the cast from the 2015 celebration for our grand opening,” said Downes.

This means a financial hit for the non-profit. Spring is usually a busy time for visitors, which they have not had this year.

“Around St. Patrick’s Day in March is when people start coming back,” said Downes. “They didn’t this year, they couldn’t, we’ve had people outside, we’ve had people come to the door, we’ve had people taking the picture with the statue.”

The museum would still love to stage a fundraiser in the fall to make up for the pandemic related closure. The organization is planning to raise a million dollars to expand the size of the exhibit area.

“If there’s any comment it doesn’t thrill us about the John Wayne birthplace is people use the word small and we don’t like that word in regards to John Wayne,” said Downes. “We’re going to double the size of the current exhibit area room, we have items off site that we just simply don’t have room for right now. “We have a scale model of John Wayne’s Alamo movies set, we have a Canon from the Alamo, we have so many pieces that we just simply can’t display.”