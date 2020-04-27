Local Jonas Brothers Fans Meet Their Idols Over Zoom

WAUKEE, Iowa — Two young girls from Waukee got the surprise of their lives Friday when the Jonas Brothers gave them a Zoom call.

This intimate chat with the Jo Bros was the result of a video, 9-year-old Vienna Huckfeldt’s mom Kaylee posted on Reddit.

Kaylee and Vienna had tickets to a Jonas Brothers concert in Las Vegas last Wednesday with their friends Suzanne Bolles and her 6-year-old daughter Harper, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We wanted to see the Jonas brothers in concert,” Harper Bolles said.

“It just made me so sad, I was like crying,” Vienna Huckfeldt said.

So, the moms put their heads together.

“We thought it would be great to make a COVID-19 Jonas Brothers concert experience at our home.” Kaylee Huckfeldt said.

The moms planned a night with fancy outfits, a gourmet dinner, home-made concert shirts, and a “VIP stage” in the Huckfeldt’s basement.

Kaylee recorded the entire experience and within 24 hours, more than 1,500 people had viewed the video, including three special viewers, the Jonas Brothers.

“I got sent that by pretty much anyone that was on Reddit that’s a friend of ours,” Kevin Jonas said.

“They saw our YouTube video and then Joe said ‘good job, good job,’” Harper said.

“I was like just speechless and I was just sitting there, and I got goosebumps and I started to sweat, and I was like I don’t know what to say,” Vienna said.

“They were just so shy they were just so star struck that I think they just couldn’t stop staring at the screen and couldn’t believe that we were actually talking to them,” Kaylee said.

“It’s definitely something you will remember forever right guys?” Suzanne said.