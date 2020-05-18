Local Movie Theaters Prepare to be Among the Next Set of Businesses Allowed to Re-Open

WAUKEE, Iowa — Among bars and casinos, movie theaters are also to remain closed until further instructions from the governor because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palms Theatre in Waukee said it is taking this extra time to focus on how to properly social distance in a space that is made to hold up to a thousand people at a time.

“We have to think about the common areas, the lobby capacity, the box office lines, the concession lines,” General Manager, Alison Meyer said. “A lot of my auditoriums, we’ve reduced down to closer to 35%, to make sure that we are able to facilitate social distancing in all areas of the building.”

Meyer said they won’t be requiring customers to wear PPE, but employees will have to wear a mask and get temperature checks before entering the building.

The Rick’s Cafe restaurant at the Palms Theatre will open this Thursday. Fridley Theatres, owner of the Palms, is hoping to reopen its other establishments as soon as May 28th or by this Memorial Day weekend in counties that have lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Fridley Theatres will be selling tickets for a discounted price, using its Bargain Tuesday promotion.

Those who come to Palms Theatre once it reopens can expect to see movies that were in theatres when the theatre closed a couple of months ago and classic films that are family-friendly.

“It gives us a chance to really get comfortable having people in the building before those new blockbusters come out,” Meyer said. “We can learn each week through guest conversation, through, seeing how many people show up and buy tickets.”

Meyer said 90 to 95% of movies that were set to release during the pass couple months have been pushed back to later dates. She explained that film studios are hoping for at least a national 75% capacity reopen for theaters before releasing new movies.