Meat Packaging Closures Affect Pork Farmers Across the State

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa produces one-third of the nation’s pork supply, with closures of meatpacking facilities like the Tyson pork plant in Waterloo pork producers, are feeling the pinch.

The Tyson Waterloo pork plant accounts for four percent of pork processing in the United States. Currently, about 30 percent of Iowa’s processing capacity has been slowed in response to COVID-19.

“When you look at the swine industry. They’re very much a just in time supply chain so it’s a very effective and efficient supply chain. But that’s predicated on the flow of pace, and so when market-ready hogs cannot go to market…they’re staying on the farm and there’s hogs ready to come into those finishing places so that’s backing up those hogs,” said Dr. Lee Schurz a livestock economist from Iowa State University.

Dr. Schurz says it’s estimated that pork prices have dropped 50 percent since this same time last year. Currently, Dr. Schurz says it’s difficult for pork farmers to even get a price for their hogs since packaging plants have slowed or stopped production altogether.

“Then you also have the impact of the next group of animals that are coming onto the operation. So, you’ve seen our pig prices in a situation like this really approach zero because there’s no room for those new pigs on the farm,” said Dr. Schurz.

According to Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, farmers are approaching similar solutions to overflow of hogs.

“Our farmers are really working hard to find some alternatives and so one they can, they can change up the diet of the pig just a little bit so they can slow down the growth and maybe hold on a little longer until they can have additional opportunities to market,” said Secretary Naig.

Unfortunately, the alternatives for hogs that can’t be processed is euthanization. Something Secretary Naig is an extremely difficult decision for farmers to make.

”One of those tough decisions would be to dispose of those excess animals and again for folks that get up and care for these animals every day, this is a really tough choice,” said Secretary Naig.

Last week the USDA announced its plan to give $16 billion in relief directly to farmers and spend an additional $3 billion in buying excess dairy, meat, and produce to give to food banks. Something Secretary Naig says will help keep the food supply chain moving.

“If the government can purchase those and provide those resources to food banks and food pantries that’s a great one. It’s a tremendous need at the food bank, but it also can help in keeping that product moving through the supply chain,” said Secretary Naig.

Dr. Schurz says this interruption in pork production will affect the industry potentially for years as the market will need to adjust to meet the needs of supply domestically and internationally.

“I think it’s important to understand that production of pork was at record levels that this year, and there was a reason for that is because there’s such strong demand for both domestically and on the export market. And so we’ve seen large inventories of hogs to meet that demand, and that growing demand that we expected,” said Dr. Schurz.

The USDA relief program for farmers is expected to start in the next couple of weeks. Farmers will need to directly apply for relief through the USDA. For more information on the relief program click here.