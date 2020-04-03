Perry Library Offers Books to Go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Iowa — When the Perry Library realized on March 16th, they would be closing for the near term, the phone started to ring.

“What made me decide to do it, we had patrons calling that morning, can I get some books can I get something to read?” said Mary Murphy, Perry Library Director. “We’re delivering to their trunk in the parking lot is how we’re doing it, they either call in or they we have a portal on our website where you can go in and request a book.”

“We love the Perry Public Library, and we utilize a lot of their services, so when I found out they were still letting us pick them up I thought I would get us some more books and maybe some things to watch,” said Mindy Farmer, mother of four kids, and a library patron. “I was looking up to see what kind of new books they had, so they have a section on the web page where you can see that, and then I know there’s some series that my little kids like.”

The Perry Library, like all libraries in the time of coronavirus serves a key function even though they may be closed.

“We are the connection of our patrons, our residents to resources that they want whether it’s income tax forms or ancestry.com or books,” said Murphy. Our community the curbside service is the first, also we will give away activity kits for kids and then there are digital cards for people that did not have cards for Perry residents, so they can access all of our digital resources.

The Library also partnered with the Perry Schools to hold Free Book Friday, where each student picking up a free meal at Perry Schools, also gets a book to keep. The Library has loaded it’s website with links to all kinds of resources for parents and kids. They also have online story time for kids.

“There’s no reason to be bored at home we have all these resources,” said Murphy.