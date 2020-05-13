Polk County Officials Urge Caution as More Businesses Re-Open

Des Moines, Iowa — Beginning Friday, May 15th barbershops and salons can re-open across the state and Polk County restaurants can resume in-house dining for the first time in a month. But Polk County officials want residents to remember we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

On Wednesday the Polk County Board of Supervisors and Polk County Health Department released a list of recommendations for residents in response to the governor’s announcement earlier in the day.

Those recommendations include:

Stay home as much as possible and continue to limit errands to essential trips only and limit these trips to only one member per household.

Continue to avoid crowded areas and practice social distancing of 6 feet or more.

Wear a cloth face mask when in public at all times.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Stay home when sick and call your healthcare provider if you are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is also urging metro residents to be cautious as they return to newly opened businesses. He released the following statement on Wednesday:

We know these two things about COVID-19 in Iowa – the most cases are In Polk County, and we are still uncertain when those numbers might peak. That is why I’m urging residents to limit events and activities that put them in contact with others and increase exposure. All of us want to return to our normal lives as quickly as possible, but we must be patient. This is not going to happen overnight because the coronavirus doesn’t follow a calendar. We need to trust the advice of medical experts and remain diligent and disciplined on staying safe and healthy. Mayor Frank Cownie, Des Moines