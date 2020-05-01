Red Oak Bio-Security Firm Sees New Business in COVID19

RED OAK, Iowa — JBI Distributors has an established bio-security business doing disinfecting and helping businesses to protect their livestock and food products from contamination. Now new business is coming their way to protect employees, and customers for businesses.

“As Iowa lets say starts opening up tomorrow we already have seen a tremendous demand for the various core products we offer, said Craig Steen, JBI CEO. “We’re really experiencing some you know skyrocketing growth right now.”

The firm has established a solid client base in agriculture production, and food handling. The COVID-19 caused new requests to come there way, but with a bit of a shift. They want to now protect employees and customers.

“Since the Coronavirus outbreak, our business has very much parlayed into the industrial commercial business retail,” said Steen. As Iowa starts opening up tomorrow, we already have seen a tremendous demand.

The new business has meant a need to expand his workforce.

“I have to say unfortunately even in Red Oak Iowa, population 5000 people there’s people that are without work,” said Steen. “I see some good help out there, we hired three new people just in the last 10 days.”

Steen says that the changes going in businesses due to COVID-19 may be a permanent change in some cases.

“Pay attention to the credit card machine at the gas station, then also the gas nozzles<” said Steen. “Frequency is so critical you can’t wipe down and sanitize really enough if you’ve got an environment that you have people coming in and out.”

Changes made now could prove beneficial in keeping employees healthy and more productive, and missing less work due to sick days, even without the coronavirus.