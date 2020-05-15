Restaurants Open Their Doors to Dine-In Customers Statewide, Some Choose to Stay Closed

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa restaurants statewide are able to open their dining rooms for customers as of Friday morning.

WHO 13’s Whitney Blakemore spoke with staff at Jimmy’s Egg in West Des Moines about what their “new normal” will look like as they were one of the first to open their doors, serving breakfast at 7 a.m. She also spoke with another local breakfast staple, Drake Diner, who said they aren’t quite ready to start serving dine-in customers just yet.

Guidelines are in place for those restaurants who are opening, including only operating at 50 percent capacity, tables must be at least six feet apart, and only six people or less per table. The Governor’s new order also requires restaurants to increase sanitation and eliminate any kind of self-service of food or drinks, including buffets or salad bars.