Seniors Do Social Distance Workout

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Residents at a Johnston senior complex were able to do a group workout, but with social distance in mind. At the Brio, a workout from balconies kept each resident apart, but with in earshot of the class leader, and their neighbors. This is something offered to residents at all 11 Welsey Life locations, viewing on Facebook.

“We have been hosting Facebook Live exercise classes every weekday morning at 9 am,” said Shannon Draayer, Director of Health & Well-Being, at Wesley Life. “It’s just before 9 here and we’ve got a couple of our wellness team members ready to start a class.”

Two leaders do the demonstrations, one seated and one standing.

“This is giving our residents the opportunity to do fitness classes even if they are in their rooms today were here at Brio hoping some folks might step out on their patio,” said Draayer.

Even on a cool, damp, cloudy day a handful of residents came out on their patio/balconies smiling, and ready to work out.

“We are following protocols around social distancing and isolating, but we’re finding creative ways to overcome that,” said Draayer. “So, today you’ll see residents out on their balconies while our wellness director is here leading a class, down outside.”

Part of life stressed here, is the importance for seniors to get in a workout.

“It’s critical especially in this time when people might not be getting out as much as they’re used to, or their regular routines might be a little bit off,” said Draayer. “So we want to make sure that folks are getting the recommended 150 minutes of exercise throughout their week.”

There were smiles and friendly conversations balcony to balcony as the session progressed.

"It's good for my heart, good for my mind, to socialize some," said Vera Rogers, a Brio Resident.