Social Distancing Wedding

DES MOINES, Iowa — As of this March the CDC recommended the cancellation of large gatherings and that includes weddings. But here in Iowa, the social distancing guidelines state that no more than 10 people can gather, and they must maintain that social distance.

“Everything is pushed back at least from like a wedding planner perspective a lot of my weddings are straight-up canceled from my end because a lot of them are going, just immediate family if they wanted to keep their date and then to be decided if they want to have a larger reception later,” A Memorable Event of Iowa President and Owner Jillian Stallman said.

That’s the case for future newlyweds Ashley Armantrout and Luke Draisley who are continuing with their wedding this Saturday.

“We really were attached to the date and it just timewise worked out for us very well we’ve got a lot of changes coming up,” Armantrout said.

Armantrout is graduating from medical school and moving to start residency and Draisley is starting a new job.

“We’ve got a lot kind of in the works right now and we really want to make sure that we’re married for that next stage of our lives,” Armantrout said.

They couple had been planning their wedding of 200 people for a year and a half. when COVID-19 started popping up in the U.S.

“I struggled with it honestly because it went from there was maybe going to be limits on crowds of more than 200, we’re like okay we can deal with that, and then it got cut down to 50 and we’re like okay I guess we can still have a wedding with that and then it got cut down to 10,” Armantrout said.

Their venue, Barnes’ Place, has been very accomidating.

“We’ve got 65 acres here so we can really social distance with 10 people. We are not going to cancel their marriage so to speak so if we can provide that special day for them we want to do everything that we can,” Barnes’ Place Owner Paula Barne said.

But many people have had to cancel their weddings and wedding planners are seeing venues fill up for later this fall.

“I’ve seen a lot of people choosing like Sunday time slots or Friday time slots to kind of still keep it within the year,” Stallman said.

But Armantrout is weary about postponing a reception still in 2020, so she scheduled one for May of 2021

“I was just like I don’t want to deal with the uncertainty of COVID anymore and just try to push it back so that we know that we can celebrate with our friends and family when we can all safely get together,” Armantrout said.

Wedding planners suggest couples with upcoming weddings to go through their venue’s contract to make sure you can cancel or postpone without losing any money.