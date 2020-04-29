State Lawmakers Vote to Further Suspend Session Until May 15

DES MOINES — State lawmakers were supposed to reconvene on Thursday, but a council of two dozen legislators voted on the phone Wednesday to keep the session suspended until May 15.

This decision comes as tighter restrictions in Polk County still apply and state health officials are still predicting Iowa is still two to three weeks away from a peak in cases.

On the call, Democrats expressed concern over the return date, urging Republicans to consider pushing it back until there’s been at least a two-week decline in coronavirus cases. Republican leaders said they are continuing to evaluate the situation as the governor and health department provide new information and guidelines.

“At some point, we have to get in and get our work done,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said. “I hope we’re able to get that done in a short amount of time when we do come back and hopefully that is relatively soon.”

Another question raised was how lawmakers the legislature’s procedures will operate during a pandemic. Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines asked Republicans to consider offer committee and subcommittee meetings online for the public to stream.

“Clearly we are facing a health crisis like we’ve never seen, in our lifetime at least,” Petersen said. “I want to know what measures you plan to give Iowans access to the legislative process along the way.”

Whitver said he expects the capitol’s doors to be open to the public as the state’s constitution mandates, but said they are exploring live-streaming for legislative procedures.

Additionally, lawmakers are uncertain about drafting the state budget plan, Whitver said it is difficult to draft with so much economic uncertainty.

“Making predictions can make you look bad. I don’t know the answer but there’s a lot of information we need before we can gather the budget,” Whitver said that is partially because it is not clear how the state may spend money it receives from federal emergency aid.

He said it has not been determined if and when the revenue estimating commission, a panel that forecasts the state budget, will meet for a fourth time to reevaluate the numbers, although the commission said in March that could be likely.