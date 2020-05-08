Sweet Success with Toffee during COVID-19

COLO, Iowa –The Fritz Toffee Company launched to a national scale in 2019. The parents John and Sandy and their adult children realized after several years of selling their home-made toffee on the side at the Country House Restaurant, that people really like the sweet creation.

The company launched nationally with the help of a San Diego Marketing firm. Then the Pandemic hit, causing all business to go into a tail spin. But not Fritz Toffee.

“You know we have shifted a lot in our strategy on how do we make sales during the pandemic,” said James Fritz, a Fritz family member who concentrates on marketing the candy. “So one thing has been a lot of online purchasing, I think people are more apt to get all online, looking for something exciting to purchase or something new and we get a lot of repeat sales.”

The family is seeing more shipments going out and business is growing.

“Actually I’m a bit surprised, before it was hit and miss on sales, now to see they are more consistent, we get more and more orders each day each week,” said Fritz. We sell everywhere I shipped to out east, out west, New York, California, Colorado, you name it we’ve had pretty much every state.

Sales have come from Canada, and from Sussex London. Fritz Toffee also has struck deals with gift basket companies, which has helped to widen their reach.

The Country House Cafe, has closed, it shut down in February. That building will now be home to Fritz Toffee. The creation is still made in the restaurant kitchen.

