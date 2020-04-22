Tyson Suspending Operations at Waterloo Pork Plant Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa – Tyson Fresh Meats says it is closing its Waterloo plant indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the company released Wednesday morning, the plant has been running at reduced levels of production due to worker absenteeism. It plans to stop production at the Waterloo plant, its largest pork processing facility, mid-week until further notice.

Opportunities for the 2,800 employees at the plant to get tested for COVID-19 will happen later this week, the company says.

“Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our critical role of feeding American families, the combination of worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production,” said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats.

In the statement, Stouffer said, “The closure has significant ramifications beyond our company, since the plant is part of a larger supply chain that includes hundreds of independent farmers, truckers, distributors and customers, including grocers.”

The company says workers at the plant will continue to be paid while the plant is closed.

A decision on reopening the plant will be made taking into account the COVID-19 testing that is being performed on workers.