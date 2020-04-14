U of I Hospitals and Clinics Enact Stricter Patient Visitation Rules

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is scaling back patient visits even more during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, no visitors are allowed for adult patients. Kids only get one visitor per day and they must be a parent or legal guardian.

Hospital leaders say the new measures are unprecedented but necessary to keep everyone safe.

Some exceptions will be made for some circumstances, including patients having a baby, in critical care, facing end of life decisions, and emergency department care.

All visitors and employees will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before being allowed inside. MercyOne, UnityPoint, and Broadlawns already have similar visitor restrictions in place.