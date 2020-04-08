Warm Weather Brings People Outdoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADRID, Iowa — With the mercury going into the 80s on Tuesday, central Iowans were

making a bee-line to get outside.

At the High Trestle Trail, there were bike riders of all ages, along with walkers and their dogs. The trail was open as it always is, with no prohibitive signs on the picnic table. The portable restrooms were open at the east trailhead parking lot.

“Just a way to kind of get away from it,” said Abby Smith of Urbandale. "I’m not on my phone and not on my computer. I’m enjoying being outside with my family." Her daughter Lenyn, just took the training wheels off her bike.

People seemed to understand the need for social distance. Some people like Dan McMullan of Moingona were riding from Madrid to Woodward and back.

“I am from on Moingona, about five miles away from the Trestle Bridge,” said McMullan. “A couple of my buddies got together. This is the first really nice day we’ve had to be able to go out and enjoy ourselves.” He added, “There is quite a crowd out here, but everybody seems to be practicing distancing, so it’s great.”

Buffalo Bonker from Grimes was enjoying lunch in the shade of the entry to the High Trestle Bridge

"Well, we're motorcycling, so this is our lunch stop at the bridge," said Bonker. "I'm going to Ledges and drive through there and ride back and enjoy the nice weather."

Some people said they’d been out of jobs in schools or other places and had enjoyed the time off.

Kim Rivera is off work as a school cook, but she's found a part-time job in the meantime.

“I work at Memory Bound Scrapbook Store in Ankeny and we’re closed, but we’re doing curbside and online curbside orders,” said Rivera. “So our customers call and go online and then we bring it to the curb, so that keeps us busy filling orders.”

“Extra spring break. It’s a good time to kind of find the silver lining in this, get outside and enjoy a little adventure. It’s a good time for everybody to slow down a little bit,” said Megan Myers of Nevada.