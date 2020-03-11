Iowa, Iowa State, UNI All Closing Campuses to Students For At Least Two Weeks After Spring Break

IOWA — Iowa’s three public universities will close their campuses to students following their upcoming Spring Breaks and will hold classes online for two weeks amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa all announced identical plans Wednesday. All classes will be held online from March 23rd-April 3rd at the least on each campus. Earlier on Wednesday, Drake University announced the same change to its schedule.

The schools strongly suggest that students stay at home during the two week period and not return to campus. Students will be allowed to return to their residence halls if necessary, but they will have to register with the school beforehand.

More information about the changes at each individual campus can be found on websites dedicated to coronavirus information specific to each school: