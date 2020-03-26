Iowa Man Gets Ultimate 90th Birthday Surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Physical separation didn't stop an Iowa family from surprising their loved one on his 90th birthday Wednesday.

Lee Mielke is a resident at the Edgewater Senior Living Community in West Des Moines. The family's original party plans were canceled because of the coronavirus, so instead they brought the party outside his window. It included balloons, homemade signs and a visit from his granddaughter who lives in Kansas City.

"They're just like Santa Claus in reverse," Lee Mielke said.

Family members say they haven't been able to see Lee in person for about a month due to Covid-19, so the surprise was a big deal.

"We just didn't want him feeling alone on his 90th birthday so we're here to celebrate outside the window," Lee's daughter Pam Hemken said.

The family says they are planning an even bigger celebration for his 100th birthday in 10 years.