Iowa Meat Plants Will Stay Open Despite Risks, Governor Says

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that Iowa’s meatpacking plants will stay open and continue to spread the coronavirus among workers, warning that shutting them down would be devastating for farmers and the food supply.

Reynolds acknowledged at a news conference that the virus spreads quickly and easily at the plants because so many workers are in close proximity. She said that “we will continue to see clusters of positive cases” in them.

Reynolds said closing them wasn’t an option, calling the state’s most important objective “keeping that food supply chain moving.” Otherwise, she warned that farmers would have to euthanize animals scheduled to be sold to plants and the price of food would skyrocket.

Outbreaks at plants in Columbus Junction, Waterloo and Tama have infected hundreds of workers, killing at least two. Workers have also reported infections at other plants.

The governor’s office said Sunday that 177 workers at the National Beef plant in Tama had tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite that news, a worker at the plant said Monday that it resumed production as scheduled after a two-week shutdown.

Tyson Foods also said Monday that its pork plant in Waterloo remained open, defying calls from the mayor and other officials to temporarily close.