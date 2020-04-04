Breaking News
Closings
Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Iowa Receives $44M From FEMA to Pay for COVID-19 Response Costs

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — FEMA has allocated $44 million to reimburse Iowa for expenses incurred during the COVID-19 response effort.

The $44 million covers 75 percent of the costs incurred by Iowa in March and April to implement emergency protective measures. The measures included the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gowns, masks and face shields for hospitals and clinics, local governments and certain nonprofits.

Iowa will cover the remaining 25 percent of the costs, according to the Office of the Governor.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says FEMA’s reimbursement will allow Iowa to buy additional PPE for health care workers.

Additional costs incurred during the pandemic will continue to be submitted to FEMA for reimbursement.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News