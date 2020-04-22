Iowa Refugees Faced With Limited Options During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Helping over 2,000 refugee families a year, the Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center says COVID-19 has been more than a road block for Iowa’s first and only refugee-led non-profit service provider.

“We are helping 22 families that have tested positive and many more that are sick or waiting for tests right now. So many people are getting sick and information is always changing, so it is hard to keep up,” said Grace Say Htee, EMBARC Work Ready Navigator.

The outbreaks at food plants like Tyson, JBS and National Beef have hit hard. “The majority of the families in our communities all have someone who works at a meat packing plant or factory,” said Htee.

Masoka Nyasa works with EMBARC as a Swahili Community Navigator. She says applying for unemployment online has been difficult. “It’s really hard because a lot of the families do not know how to use a computer. You’ve been here for a year and in a refugee camp for so long and now you are introduced to a world of technology,” says Nyasa.

EMBARC has been a lifeline for their members by producing a daily COVID-19 newscast online in ten different languages. Htee said, “We hear from the community that we are one of the only places that can get important information in their language.”

With schools closed, getting their children food is another hurdle, despite the free meal giveaways within local school districts. “Those families are not able to go get the breakfast and lunch. Their kids are just home and they don’t have transportation even if they have an adult in the house,” said Nyasa.

In an unexpected pandemic come unexpected costs. “We need volunteers to translate, deliver food and help with computer issues,” said Htee.

As many of these refugees are still getting used to calling Iowa home, the pandemic has threatened their ability to even provide for it. Nyasa said, “It is really stressful because you hear all these cries within the community of ‘how am I going to pay my bills? How will I buy diapers for my kid?'”

More information about EMBARC, including donation and volunteerism can be found here: http://www.embarciowa.org/