Iowa Restaurants and Bars Hold on Until Reopening

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a month since Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all restaurants and bars to close in Iowa, pushing businesses to a carryout-only business model. But it’s a business model that restaurant and bar owners say they can’t sustain for much longer.

“We’re operating on very, very thin margins,” said Chris Diebel, general manager at Bubba. “We went from a team of about 48 to three to five people, depending on what day of the week it is. So unfortunately we had to lay off a huge team, and you know, we’re family, so it’s been really tough.”

30 day check in

Moving all services to a takeout model has significantly changed the way many restaurants and bars operate in the metro area, with many reducing staff to adjust to the new flow of business.

Juniper Moon, a cocktail bar in Des Moines, has been selling cocktails to go, a concept that has been temporarily allowed by the state. Although cocktails have been selling, general manager Jason Garnett says this model won’t sustain the business for long.

“As far as it’s sustainable … not for a lot longer. Now, I mean not for bars and restaurants because while people are generous, we’re doing not even doing in a month of these pop ups what we would make in a weekend,” said Garnett.

Juniper Moon is not alone. Bubba located downtown is also struggling with the same problem. Diebel says revenue is down 90%, and although the addition of to-go cocktails have helped, it’s not enough to make a profit.

“That was really a big help for us. There’s nights where that can accommodate or account for about 30% of our revenue, so it really has been the difference between breaking even or making a little money on certain days, so we’re really excited about that,” said Diebel.

Wellman’s Pub and Rooftop, located in West Des Moines, says its sales are nowhere near pre-coronavirus, but owners remain optimistic as carryout orders continue to come in.

“Obviously, it’s not our long-term business model, but I think we’re just going to keep doing it every day. Every week we learn a little bit of a better way to market it a little more,” said Zach Baldwin, general manager of Wellman’s Pub and Rooftop.

That outlook isn’t the same for Ryan Flattery, owner of 300 Craft and Rooftop and Gas Lamp, both located in downtown Des Moines. 300 Craft and Rooftop is closed and had been since the governor’s orders. The reason? Flattery says with his business located on the third floor, the concept of to-go liquor sales is not practical. Last weekend Gas Lamp started selling sandwiches and to-go beer at its pick up window, a decision Flattery made in regard to his own health.

“Part of the reason why I haven’t gotten into the curbside and stuff is I’m in that vulnerable category. Having a chronic illness, I’m virtually scared to be about anybody. I’m trying my best to just stay with my family, be at home,” said Flattery.

With $0 in sales this past month at 300 Craft and Rooftop, Flattery says it’s obviously not sustainable.

“As far as something that we could live off of basically or even maintain our bills,” said Flattery.

Changing business models

With no walk-in traffic, restaurants and bars have become reliant on social media and unique partnerships with neighboring restaurants and chefs to drive sales.

Juniper Moon has been partnering with local chefs to offer unique ‘pop up’ carryout with chefs from Aposto, MOAR Tacos, Urban Cellar and many more.

“Those places have a really great following already. For certain we’ve sold more cocktails because we’ve partnered with them, which has been a really fun thing. It’s nice to work with other people, too, that really like what they do and are really talented,” said Garnett.

Wellman’s Pub and Gas Lamp have been using Facebook Live to broadcast live music and DJs to people at home, hoping to bring a sense of normalcy during an already difficult time. Gas Lamp has a Venmo link listed to accept donation for musicians and production crews that put on the production.

“It kind of gives some sense of normalcy. We’ve been sitting on the couch and we’ll be playing a board game at this point, but we have to have it going on the TV because it’s just something different. I think we’ve seen all of Netflix,” said Flattery.

Bubba is offering an extensive menu for carryout but has also made some significant changes to adapt to the carryout world by making their menu more acceptable to long travel times associated with delivery and offering various cocktail kits.

“When the governor first shut down restaurants, we spent two days just being closed so we could come up with a game plan and what we thought we could execute efficiently and also in a way that customers would enjoy it. So, obviously, the name of the game here is repeat business and giving people what they want when they can’t come and enjoy it here,” said Giebel.

What about state and government assistance?

With dining areas and bars completely closed to sit-in service, restaurants and bars are looking for government assistance to get them through this difficult time. So far these business owners have come up empty handed.

Juniper Moon, Bubba, and 300 Craft and Rooftop have all applied for various forms of grant and loan programs available through the state and federal government, but they all were denied funds.

The government launched the Small Business Relief Grant Program on March 23, a program that would give grants between $5,000 and $25,000 to a select number of businesses. The program had a $24 million cap but received $148 million in requests for support.

The federal government also launched the Paycheck Protection Program, which is meant to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. The program is open to businesses with 500 or fewer employees and has a cap of $349 billion in forgivable loans.

Flattery says he was just recently notified that his business was not selected to be a recipient of either program. His frustration lies in not knowing the full guidelines that went into choosing businesses for both programs. With 300 Craft and Rooftop being completely closed, Flattery thought he would be able to receive some funds to help pay bills and payroll.

“I feel like there should have been some funds earmarked for the businesses that were forced to close. Bars, restaurants, gyms, we were the first ones closed … I feel like there should have been some set aside for some of them, rather than some of these larger companies that maybe their numbers are down a little bit, but they’re still able to run their business,” said Flattery.

What now?

For now, restaurants and bars are holding on but have made it clear they can’t hold on for long. Even with revenues down significantly, these businesses are keeping in touch with staff members and making sure they understand unemployment and trying to support them the best they can until they can open again.

Wellman’s Pub is featuring employees on their social media along with donation links to Venmo accounts. Baldwin says he also sends out frequent emails to staff to check in to see how they are holding up.

“It’s definitely a struggle. We are constantly in conversations with our bank and the landlord and our vendors, and everybody’s just trying to get through this together, but we remain optimistic. Like I said, when we were at a place where we can safely have people back, I’m confident that our customers will come through for us,” said Diebel.

Until restaurants and bars can fully operate again, these business owners are remaining optimistic, although tough times still loom in the future. Flattery says the best thing for the community to do is to not forget the local businesses.

“I would always suggest supporting the local community, whether that’s restaurants, bars, small shops or Valley Junction,” said Flattery.

“Just keep supporting local places, if you’ve got the resources to do it and the time to do it and are healthy enough to be out and about,” said Garnett.